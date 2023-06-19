Biden makes re-election pitch in key swing state Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA: United States President Joe Biden made his 2024 re-election pitch to union members in Philadelphia on Sunday in his first political rally since launching his campaign in April, aiming to shore up a key part of his political coalition and bolster support among white working-class voters.

The American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations, or AFL-CIO, which includes 60 unions representing more than 12½ million workers, endorsed Mr Biden and his running mate Vice-President Kamala Harris last week – the earliest it has ever made an endorsement in a US presidential election – and hosted Saturday’s event.

“I told you when I ran for president, I’d have your back, and I have,” Biden told the approximately 2,000 union members in attendance. “But you’ve had my back as well.”

Biden said the early endorsement would make “a gigantic difference” in the election.

The Democratic President’s frequent appearances at union events, including at a labour conference in Washington right after announcing his re-election campaign, shows how important he thinks the labour movement is to a second term.