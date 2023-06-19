Jailed Bangladesh hangman freed after sentence cut for kills

DHAKA: A jailed Bangladeshi hangman who executed more than two dozen fellow prisoners including killers and coup plotters in exchange for sentence reductions was released on Sunday, officials said.
Shahjahan Bhuiyan gained notoriety for putting 26 people to death during his time inside after he highlighted to officials his skills with a noose upon entering prison 32 years ago for murder.
His executions included military officers found guilty of plotting a 1975 coup and of killing the country´s founding leader, who is the father of current prime minister Sheikh Hasina. “His jail sentence was reduced for hangings he carried out,” Tania Zaman, deputy chief of Dhaka Central Jail, told AFP, saying his executions numbered 26 while incarcerated.
Among those he hanged were top Islamist leader Ali Ahsan Mujahid and opposition stalwart Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury after both were charged with war crimes, according to another jail official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In 2007 he also hanged Siddique Islam, alias Bangla Bhai, an Islamist leader of the outlawed Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh, which led a nationwide bombing campaign two years earlier, the official added.
