Customs hockey team revived

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs hockey team has been revived and will participate in the forthcoming domestic season, ‘The News’ has learnt.

A newly developed team, comprising young players, would be announced this week for participation in the domestic competitions, sources connected to the development of customs team informed this scribe.

Customs produced a number of world renowned Olympians and international hockey players. When PTI-led government imposed ban on departmental sports teams, Customs team was disbanded.

Customs high officials have issued directives to its sports department to revive the hockey team keeping in mind its past glories and play an important role in the promotion of the national game.

Sources further said that the majority of the players who would be included in the Customs team would be young and probable of Pakistan junior hockey team’s training camp. Sources said that a number of players have singed one and two years contract with Customs.

Sources claimed that the first training camp would be held in Lahore. Sources also confirmed that the newly developed team would participate in the Chief of Naval Staff Flood Light Hockey Cup Tournament scheduled to held at National Hockey Stadium in Lahore from July 9-19.