Australia strike between showers in first Ashes Test

BIRMINGHAM: The weather turned in Australia´s favour as England lost both openers in their second innings of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

England were 28-2, a lead of just 35 runs, when a huge downpour sent the players hurrying off the field at 3:50 pm (1450 GMT) on the third day.

They had been making steady progress at 26-0 off 6.5 overs when an initial rain delay stopped play for an hour-and-a-quarter.

After the match resumed in overcast skies, conditions were now hugely in favour of World Test champions Australia´s pace attack.

Only 20 minutes´ more play were possible before the weather intervened again, but that was enough time for England to lose two wickets for no runs in four balls as 27-0 became 27-2.

Australia captain Pat Cummins led the way, Ben Duckett edging to Cameron Green, who dived forward to hold his latest excellent catch in the gully.

Scott Boland then had Zak Crawley caught behind off a superb full-length ball that angled in and straightened to take the edge.

But the rain then checked Australia´s advance, with Ollie Pope and star batsman Joe Root both yet to get off the mark.

Earlier, England finally saw the back of Usman Khawaja but only after his painstaking century had effectively turned the first of a five-match series into a one-innings showdown.

Khawaja´s 141 was the cornerstone of Australia´s 386 all out – just seven runs behind on first innings, with the Ashes-holders all out on the stroke of lunch.

Australia resumed on 311-5. Khawaja was then 126 not out, with Alex Carey on 52, after Australia had recovered from 67-3.

Bairstow’s bad time behind the stumps continued as he gave Carey another ´life´ off just Sunday´s fourth ball, dropping a one-handed chance off James Anderson´s bowling.

But Anderson took matters into his own hands as the 40-year-old bowled Carey between bat and pad for his first wicket of the series.

Cummins launched off-spinner Moeen Ali for two sixes and later hoisted Broad high over the rope.

Khawaja was finally bowled by Ollie Robinson trying to pierce an unusual "umbrella field" as an impressive 321-ball innings, including 14 fours and three sixes, finally came to an end.

The final four Australian wickets fell for just 14 runs in 23 balls, Robinson (3-55) ending the innings when he had Cummins caught in the deep by Stokes for 38.

England won the toss

England 1st Innings 393/8d

Australia 1st Innings

Warner b Broad 9

Khawaja b Robinson 141

Labuschagne c Bairstow b Broad 0

Smith lbw b Stokes 16

Travis c Crawley b Ali 50

Green b Ali 38

Cummins (c) c Stokes b Robinson 38

Lyon c Duckett b Robinson 1

Boland c Pope b Broad 0

Josh Hazlewood not out 1

Extras: (b 4, lb 6, nb 15, w 1) 26

Total: 116.1 Ov (RR: 3.32) 386

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-29, 3-67, 4-148, 5-220, 6-338, 7-372, 8-377, 9-378, 10-386

Bowling: Stuart Broad 23-4-68-3, Ollie Robinson 22.1-5-55-3, James Anderson 21-5-53-1, Harry Brook 3-1-5-0, Moeen Ali 33-4-147-2, Ben Stokes 7-0-33-1, Joe Root 7-3-15-0

England 2nd Innings

Crawley c Carey b Boland 7

Duckett c Green b Cummins 19

Ollie Pope not out 0

Joe Root not out 0

Extras: (lb 2) 2

Total: 10.3 Ov (RR: 2.66) 28/2

Yet to bat: Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-27

Bowling: Pat Cummins 5.3-1-9-1, Josh Hazlewood 2-0-10-0, Nathan Lyon 1-0-6-0, Scott Boland 2-1-1-1

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Marais Erasmus