Special Olympics opening in Berlin

LAHORE: The opening of the 16th Special Olympic World Games in Olympia Stadium Berlin was held with a colourful ceremony.
In the opening ceremony, the players of all the countries involved in the games participated in the athlete parade.
When the national team arrived at the Olympia Stadium, thousands of fans in the stadium greeted the Pakistani team with warm applause and encouraged the players.
The male athletes of Pakistan wore shalwar-kameez and vest, while the female athletes and officials wore different dresses, due to which they were the centre of attention in the ceremony.
The athletes looked very excited about the opening ceremony and took pictures and selfies with each other. Pakistani athlete Sana was among the torchbearers at the opening ceremony.
