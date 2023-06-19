Pakistan in Five-Nation basketball semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team, which is participating in any international event following seven years of wait, defeated Bangladesh 84-66 to make it to the semi-finals of the Five-Nation Basketball Championship underway in Maldives.
In the last single league match Sunday, Pakistan came from behind to overpower Bangladesh. At one point, Bangladesh were leading by eight points in the second quarter before Pakistan stormed back and took a decisive fifteen points lead by the end of the third quarter.
Pakistan pressed even further in the fourth half and despite Bangladesh players’ efforts to close down the gap, they managed an easy win at the end with a clear 18 points margin.
For Pakistan Zainul Hasan Khan and Umair Jan managed 19 points each with Abdul Wahab scoring 12 points. For Bangladesh Biswas (17) and Tanu (14) played well.
