Martin holds off Bagnaia to win German MotoGP

SACHSENRING: Jorge Martin edged world champion Francesco Bagnaia after a cut-and-thrust battle over the last 10 laps to win Sunday´s German MotoGP, to trim the Italian´s lead in the standings.

It was Martin´s second Grand Prix victory. His last was in the Styria Grand Prix in Austria in 2021.

"Emotional moment after almost two years fighting for it, finally it arrived," said. Martin in the winner´s enclosure. "It was a tough, tough race. Peco (Bagnaia) was pushing so hard."

After beating Bagnaia in Saturday´s sprint race, Martin, a Spaniard who rides for the Pramac Ducati team, this time resisted late counter-attacks to win. Frenchman Johann Zarco, on another Pramac, completed the podium.

On Saturday, Martin, starting from the second row of the grid, overtook pole-sitter Bagnaia, on a factory Ducati, on the fourth lap. On Sunday, he made his move even earlier and took first on the third lap.

Bagnaia gave chase and overtook with 10 laps to go but Martin hit back and regained the lead.

Bagnaia pressed hard and the bikes touched on the second-last lap, but both riders remained upright. Martin stayed ahead to close out the win.

The Spaniard had built a large lead by the middle of the race before Bagnaia started clawing back his advantage.

"I had some issues at the middle of the race with the rear tyre so I didn´t strain too much."

He responded aggressively when Bagnaia grabbed back the lead.

"To be in front was my target so when he passed me I tried to keep the front," said Martin.

"The last two laps I was just trying to push the maximum."

Bagnaia said he had been outfought in the final laps.

"I was gaining and gaining but wasn´t enough. I tried in second-last lap but I touch him and then to recover was a bit on the limit and he was too fast.