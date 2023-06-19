Capturing essence of human form to tell different stories

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by AB Rehman, Ahsan Javaid, Ahsan Memon, Ghazi Sikander Mirza, Mariam Arshad, Noormah Jamal, Raheela Abro and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘Mankind’, the show will run at the gallery from June 20 (tomorrow) to June 29.

The eight artists present personal and political narratives through a series of figurative artworks using different mediums, according to a statement released by the gallery.

‘Mankind’ encapsulates the unique visions and perspectives of the participating artists through figure-based works. Capturing the essence of the human form with great nuance and complexity, these contemporary works showcase the versatility within the genre of figurative art used to tell different stories.

Rehman says his practice revolves around bringing together the future and the past. “We live in the age of information where technology and civilisation advance rapidly on a daily basis. This series depicts a futuristic tribute to the past.”

As he looks back at history, he focuses on different religions and entities, such as Buddhism, the ancient Greek, Egyptian civilisations, etc. “I pick out several famous statues which have stood the tests of time.”

The main purpose of his paintings is to invoke two emotions within his audience: recognition, and the feeling of the unknown. “We all are used to seeing still images, the aim to merge paintings with AR is to create an entirely new reality using contemporary technology.”

Javaid says this series began to take shape when he invited different people to be a part of this project: a few of them from the artist community, and the rest from other walks of life. He says their ideas of a painting became the central theme for this series.

“I asked them to direct me by sending in references that might be in the form of images (of themselves, a still from a film, political or historical references), texts (literary, historical or political), video clips, voice notes or any other kind of reference that they deem fit for me to convert into a painting.”

He also asked them to define the scale of the artwork as well as the title for it. “In this body of work the collaborators’ participation has been significant, and my gratitude for them is infinite,” he points out, and names his collaborators as Qalander Memon, Dua Abbas, Hassan Raza and Sadqain.

Memon says the portraits he makes are of living beings, and yet they appear like plants that shed leaves and grow new ones, and are silently existing, yet very much alive.

“There is an inherent recognition of decay and the gradual process of disappearance within the artwork, mirroring the natural life cycle experienced by humans. A key aspect of my artistic approach lies in the hyper-focusing of the technique.”

This deliberate emphasis allows him to sift through a myriad inspirations and emotions, honing in on the act of creation itself. “This process is infinitely therapeutic, taking away from the pressures of conceptualisation and attaching specific meanings to the images I produce.”

The stains in his work, born from organic decay, gradual transformation, and dotted symbols of decay impart authenticity. “My inquisition into the medium has let my mind wander away from the pressures of keeping concept and image meaning at the forefront, which has helped me to create a free and unrestricted visual vocabulary.”

Mirza’s works consisting a black-and-white oil painting of crowds, mythic creatures, houses, and mountains evoke a sense of mystery and wonder. He mentions one concept for such a painting.

“The painting depicts a large crowd of people gathered at the foot of a mountain, gazing up at a group of mythic creatures perched atop the summit. The creatures could be anything from winged serpents to griffins to dragons, depending on your imagination,” he says.

“The people in the crowd are dressed in a variety of styles: from medieval garb to modern clothing, and their faces are obscured or blurred, emphasising their anonymity and the universality of the scene. Scattered throughout the crowd are small clusters of houses, nestled among the foothills of the mountain.”

He says these houses could be rustic cottages, grand mansions or modern skyscrapers, subject to one’s thought. “The houses anchor the scene in reality, contrasting with the fantastical creatures and the looming mountain.”

He adds that the mountain can be the central attraction of the painting with textured strokes to evoke its rugged grandeur, while its peak could be shrouded in mist or clouds, adding to the sense of mystery and otherworldliness.

“Overall, the painting aims to convey a sense of awe and wonder, as if the viewer is witnessing something familiar yet utterly fantastical,” he concludes.

Mariam’s artistic style is central to the aesthetics of culture. Her inspiration comes from what she sees, feels and experiences in a world that is more connected than ever before.

“I use my observations to build visual narratives that combine depictions of everyday, intimate interactions with the symbolism of discrimination in how we silently pick and choose who is worthy of inclusion. This series is about touch and trust.”

In it she focuses on street-side professions associated with grooming, self-care and visual transformation. Exploration of this concept began with her as she studied the textures of skin, especially goosebumps, which are triggered as a result of physical and emotional stimuli.

She expanded her subject matter to include male, female, and young street vendors and eventually transgender persons. “Shadows are a vital part of my compositions that serve as a symbol of life’s hardships and struggles faced by my subjects.”

Through her work she illustrates grooming as an essential act that connects human beings in society. “The commission of strangers for grooming and bodily care demonstrates a high level of trust and intimacy.”

Noormah’s multidisciplinary practice centres around the complexities of human nature and the personal baggage that shapes individuals. “Drawing from the oral histories of my Pakhtun heritage, my visual language explores the emotions behind stories that are often ignored, forgotten or silenced.”

She works with a variety of media, including painting, drawing and ceramics, to create works that challenge dominant discourses and representations that confine certain communities to narrow, stereotypical roles.

“Through the use of symbolism and colour, I construct narratives that are whimsical yet resonant, capturing the complexity and duality of human existence,” she says.

Regarding her work titled ‘Weeds of cantonment’, she says some spaces of neglect breed dreamers. “The want, the need to be seen, yet they are unplanned, unwanted, unpleasant to most, yet so resilient, so persistent, small but many.”

She asks what happens when they infiltrate the safe zones, the restricted and privileged areas. “These weeds of the cantonment blend in and mimic the white-striped protected trees, marking their presence and belonging, so they too may bloom.”

Raheela uses SIM cards as the surface of her work. “As SIM stands for subscribers identification module, I represent identity through this surface. Therefore, in this body of work, I am showcasing the identity of Pakistani art by reproducing the paintings of veteran artists of Pakistan, and giving them a tribute.”

Hussain says that ethnically belonging to the Hazaras of Pakistan, he has always been the odd one out due to his physical features, accent and tone.

“While travelling across Pakistan, I have encountered several questions, gazes, raised eyebrows and odd gestures just because I could not mould in the definition of identities my countrymen are accustomed to, although my ancestors have been travelling extensively in between countries.”

This discrimination aroused the feelings of anger, disassociation and then isolation in him. Ultimately, he tried to understand what his ancestors have gone through the centuries travelling through the geography.

“This search led me to my family’s old legal documents having stamps, dates, typed and handwritten information, marks, signatures, thumb impressions and mutilated photos belonging to different jurisdictions. It opened the doors of curiosity in me to dig and decode the identities and stories behind them.”

His practice to date has been originated from the traditional Indo-Persian opaque watercolour technique known as Gud Rung. “Concerned with the layering of colour, it is a challenging technique: each area requires equal attention, patience and consistency.”

One of the biggest challenges for him is the idea of what not to paint, rather than the opposite. “My intention is not only in replicating these documents but to raise the question of my identity. The spaces left untouched are the questions.”