KMC names District Central road after former bureaucrat SA Mustafa

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has named the road from Power House Chowrangi to 4K Chowrangi in Karachi’s District Central after former bureaucrat SA Mustafa.

KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman approved a resolution in this regard on Sunday. He said the KMC through a resolution had decided to name the road from Powerhouse Chowrangi to 4K Chowrangi after Mustafa, who had rendered valuable services in civil service and promotion of sports.

Mustafa served as the collector of customs and Federal Board of Revenue member and retired in 1990. He also served as the vice president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation from 1979 till 1984 and Karachi Hockey Association president from 1985 till 1990.

He was awarded several national and international honours in recognition of his services in public service and sports.