Woman found murdered in Orangi Town

The body of a woman who had been shot was found at a house in the Orangi Town area on Sunday. Meanwhile, six more people were wounded in various firing incidents in parts of the city.

The body of a woman was found at a house in Frontier Colony in the Orangi Town area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased woman was identified as Shagufta, wife of Yar Muhammad.

Police said they were gathering details about the incident, No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.

Separately, two people were wounded in a firing incident that took place in Ali Goth in the Landhi area. Police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where

the victims were identified as 25-year-old Rafiqullah, son of Allah Ditta, and Manzur Hussain, 40, son of Lal Din.

Police said the motive behind the firing was yet to be ascertained and investigations were under way.

In another firing incident, a man identified as 32-year-old Ghulam Haider, son of Ghulam Qadir, was wounded by unidentified suspects in the Bhens Colony area. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Separately, a 22-year-old youth, Imran, son of Anwarul Haq, was wounded in a firing incident in Orangi Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A case was registered.

A 25-year-old man, Nabi Hussain, son of Abu Hussain, was shot and wounded in the Machar Colony area. He was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment.

An elderly man identified as 65-year-old Saleem, son of Hakeem, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in the SITE area. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A day earlier on Saturday, a policeman was injured in a firing incident in the Azizabad area. Rana Ikram, 32, son of Islam, was injured during a robbery incident near Bhangoria Goth in the Azizabad area. Ikram, who is posted at the Rapid Response Force (RRF), at the Naval Headquarters was immediately rushed to a private hospital located on National Stadium Road.