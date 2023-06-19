Wahab to take oath today

The Karachi mayor-elect Barrister Murtaza Wahab and deputy mayor-elect Salman Murad will take oath today (June 19).

According to a statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the oath-taking ceremony for the mayor and deputy mayor will be held at the Gulshan-e-Jinnah Polo Ground at 5pm.

Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan will administer the oath to the mayor and deputy mayor who were elected on Thursday. The mayor poll, was however, rendered controversial after as many as 30 union committee chairmen of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not show up.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony for the Karachi mayor.

Meanwhile, all other mayors-, deputy mayors-, chairmen- and vice chairmen-elect in the province will also take their oath today. The chairmen and vice chairmen of various town municipal corporations of Karachi will take oath at the offices of the respective deputy commissioners in various timings.