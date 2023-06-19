Security company official held for robbing cash van

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a cash van robbery in the Bahadurabad area.

According to CTD Incharge Chaudhry Safdar, the suspect was an official at the private security company and was involved in a robbery of a cash van of that company.

During interrogation, the arrested man reportedly confessed to his involvement in the robbery of a cash van that used to provide cash to banks.

He told the investigators that he escaped to Rawalpindi after stealing Rs5 million cash from Jodia Bazaar in 2021 where he stayed at the house of his relative.

A case was already registered against him at the Kharadar police station and he had been declared an absconder in the case by the court. Further investigations are under way.