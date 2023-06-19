Pensioners’ woes

This refers to the letter ‘Pension raise’ (June11, 2023) by Malik ul Quddoos. The writer has done well to highlight the sufferings of the pensioners.
Will the government recognize the plight of the deserving elderly amidst this economic turmoil and increase the pensions to Rs25000 per month?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Nothing seems to hamper a country’s socio-economic and political progress more than climate change, particularly for...
It is incredibly difficult for those working in the IT sector in this country, especially freelancers, to file their...
One has to admit that the accusations Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has recently made against the IMF ring true. The...
Heavy rainfall can cause serious damage to mature date palm crops, a key cash crop in many parts of Sindh. To protect...
As Murtaza Wahab is now mayor of Karachi, there are certain points he must keep in view. He should be proactive in his...
Pakistan has enormous potential for renewable energy resources, particularly solar energy. Despite enjoying plenty of...