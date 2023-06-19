 
close
Monday June 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Pensioners’ woes

June 19, 2023

This refers to the letter ‘Pension raise’ (June11, 2023) by Malik ul Quddoos. The writer has done well to highlight the sufferings of the pensioners.

Will the government recognize the plight of the deserving elderly amidst this economic turmoil and increase the pensions to Rs25000 per month?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad