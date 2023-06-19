Safe streets

I am writing to express my concern about the frequent incidents of theft in Rawalpindi. Over the past few months, there have been several reports of burglaries and thefts in the city, which have left many residents feeling unsafe and vulnerable. I believe that this is due to a combination of factors, including a lack of police presence, poor street lighting and a lack of community involvement. We need to take action to address these issues and make our city a safer place for everyone.

I urge our local authorities to take action and invest in measures to prevent theft, such as increasing police patrols, installing better lighting and encouraging community involvement in crime prevention. We also need to educate residents about the importance of securing their homes and belongings and to provide them with resources to do so. Only then can we hope to reduce the number of incidents of theft and to restore a sense of safety and security.

Hoorain Altaf

Rawalpindi