Banning education

In 2021, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan led to an abrupt ban on girls’ education. Many women and women rights experts already had these fears and they tried to express these concerns during the Doha peace talks. This was a repeat of what the Afghan Taliban did from 1996 to 2001 during their rule in the country. Recently, this ill-thought-out ban has taken a further twist. According to Unicef, at least 500,000 children in Afghanistan will be deprived of quality education if NGOs working in the education sector are stopped from carrying out their operations in the country. This will affect at least 300,000 girls. Girls’ education has been a long-standing problem in the country. Over the years, some progress was made, and many women took up important roles and jobs and became part of the country’s workforce. But now the future of girls’ education seems quite dark. Previously, the Afghan Taliban introduced a set of strict regulations including face veils for young girls before introducing a complete ban on girls’ education. This time, they were a little upfront and announced their decision soon after coming to power.

For Pakistan, this is not just news from across the border. The threat of the TTP is still here, and political experts in Pakistan fear that the effects of such a ban will be felt in our country as well, especially in areas that are close to Afghanistan. Swat had seen the highest levels of extremism from 2007 to 2009. In 2009, women’s right and education activist Malala Yousafzai survived an assassination attempt. This year, the TTP has carried out at least one attack on school, which fortunately did not lead to any casualties.

The main victims here though are the Afghan women. Disallowing girls to move beyond primary schools will influence an entire generation and their children. Studies worldwide show an educated woman makes space for an educated family, possessing the ability to earn, to nurture more effectively and to hold more power in a patriarchal society, given that women traditionally have none in most social setups. The Taliban’s desire to prevent international NGOs offering help to girls who are not going to school to acquire education amounts to a step designed to crush out education for these unfortunate children altogether. This is a huge blow to Afghanistan and also in many ways to the region as a whole. Things need to change and there is a need for pressure on Taliban leadership in Kabul to ensure that women and other groups are not harassed or pressurized in any way, and Afghan girls can grow up educated and dream of living empowered lives.