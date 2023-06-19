Another accident

Google ‘road accidents Pakistan’ and you’ll see a near-weekly archive of lives lost, or injured, in the most senseless ‘accidents’. Whether cities, suburbs, highways, or even water bodies – we have a roster full of accidents that should not have been. In another tragedy-to-be-forgotten, this past Saturday saw another deadly accident. The site this time was the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway, near Kallar Kahar, a most familiar route for people living in the two cities and in between. The deaths of the (at least) 12 people, including five women, will likely be mourned for a short period as an unavoidable tragedy before everyone moves on. We should try not to be so callous. This accident, and countless others like it, raise questions about how we manage traffic in the country. While a criminal complaint has been filed against the bus driver and its owner, 12 people are dead and 31 injured. That is 12 people more than should have lost their lives to the senselessness that is out road (un)safety. That this has happened just a few months after yet another tragedy that was forgotten when a bus had hit other vehicles and fallen into a ravine near Kallar Kahar – killing 14 people – makes this even worse: the value of human life remaining as low as it has been here for years now.

The police have termed Saturday’s accident a result of brake failure, and have named the bus driver, bus owner, manager of the Rawalpindi station, manager of the bus company’s station and the motor vehicle examiner responsible for the accident. Starting with the business side, something needs to be done about the greedy operators of these buses who want to squeeze every ounce of profit at the cost of safety. Whether overworked drivers or unfit vehicles, they will continue to play with the lives of passengers. More generally, the country is in dire need of better education for drivers. Traffic stoplights are treated as mere suggestions and speed limits may as well be advising drivers on the minimum speed they must maintain. Drivers’ licences can be had at a price, as our bus and truck drivers – as well as regular car drivers – prove on a daily basis. The anarchy on our roads is reflective of a complete absence of a regulatory state. Only last year, Pakistan had ranked first in the Asian region for most fatalities in road accidents in the world, Karachi coming in fourth among Asian cities in having the highest traffic accident fatalities in the world. And yet, here we are with another fatal accident. Life will continue as is, unchecked vehicles will continue to ply our roads and highways, and road safety regulations will continue to be flouted. How do passenger vehicles get fitness certificates? Is that a question that one even needs to ask?

People do as they please because they know there are no consequences to pay for their recklessness. Thousands die on the roads every year because the state is not strong enough to enforce traffic laws. From road safety to factory safety to food inspections, we are being put at risk because no one has the incentive to comply with regulations. How many will have to die before we realize that our lawlessness has dire consequences?