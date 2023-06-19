ECP stops RTS payment to Nadra

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stopped payment to Nadra due to the failure of RTS during the 2018 elections.

As per documents issued by the Auditor General’s office, ECP and Nadra signed an agreement on Result Transmission System (RTS) in Feb 2018 and its total cost was over Rs182.5 million. Nadra was to develop a system of result transmission from polling stations to the ECP but the system failed during the election. Nadra spent over Rs182.5 million on the system and it had to suffer an additional loss of Rs4,000,000.

As per documents, Rs479 million are still outstanding which have not been paid by the ECP to Nadra while ECP has to pay fine in case of delay in payment.