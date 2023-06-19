ECP stops RTS payment to Nadra

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stopped payment to Nadra due to the failure of RTS during the 2018 elections.
As per documents issued by the Auditor General’s office, ECP and Nadra signed an agreement on Result Transmission System (RTS) in Feb 2018 and its total cost was over Rs182.5 million. Nadra was to develop a system of result transmission from polling stations to the ECP but the system failed during the election. Nadra spent over Rs182.5 million on the system and it had to suffer an additional loss of Rs4,000,000.
As per documents, Rs479 million are still outstanding which have not been paid by the ECP to Nadra while ECP has to pay fine in case of delay in payment.
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police on Sunday claimed to have killed five most wanted criminals, including an inter-provincial...
PESHAWAR: The World Bank has concluded a project technical review of the Pakistan Community Support Project ...
TAKHT BHAI: District police have seized 21kg charas along with other contrabands during raids during one week.A police...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Ulema Council on Sunday announced to observe a ‘day of mourning’ over the tragic incident of...
Budget-making is an exercise designed to help countries allocate national resources efficiently and according to the...
PESHAWAR: Poliovirus has been detected in environmental samples collected from different districts of Khyber...