21kg charas seized, 28 arrested in Mardan

TAKHT BHAI: District police have seized 21kg charas along with other contrabands during raids during one week.

A police spokesman said that in addition to the confiscation of charas, the cops also arrested 28 accused in the drug trafficking cases in various areas of Mardan district.

In addition to the drugs, the cops also arrested six proclaimed offenders in raids last week while nine pistols, shotguns and other arms were also seized during the raids.

The spokesman said that actions against drugs and other crimes had been intensified on the instructions of District Police Officer Najibur Rehman Bugvi. The DPO has also directed the cops to ensure smooth flow of traffic on various arteries of the district and ensure crime control in the precincts of various police stations.