PUC to observe ‘day of mourning’ over Greece boat tragedy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Sunday announced to observe a ‘day of mourning’ over the tragic incident of deaths of Pakistani youths in the shipwreck off Greece coast.

“Every month, we receive such news from the coasts of Italy and Greece, which is very sorrowful,” the PUC said, demanding stricter punishments for those involved in this heinous crime of sending the youths abroad illegally.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the biggest culprits are those who play with people’s lives. “We demand all such agents should be arrested and their networks be busted.”

Ashrafi said the media should also expose all those people who are playing with the lives of the youths.

He said the youths are enticed into charming nightmares and they die in unknown forests and seas, while their families cry for the rest of their lives.

The PUC chairman urged the youths to earn livelihood in their own country. “Allah has blessed Pakistan with abundant resources. If you work hard here as much as you do abroad, you will get sufficient amounts and will be able to live with your loved ones.”

He further said the country’s economic situation was improving as the world is ready to invest in Pakistan, adding that the situation in Pakistan is much better than that of several other countries.

Ashrafi said the PUC would urge all the political parties to pay special attention to the problems of youth. “If there is no political stability in the country, our youths will continue to drown in the seas off Italy and Greece.”

Talking about the May 9 incidents, he said the country has witnessed protests in its 75-year-long history but what happened on May 9 has never been witnessed. “Has anyone ever attacked their own army and security agencies and desecrated martyrs’ memorials,” he questioned.

He further said those who call themselves overseas Pakistanis are being held hostage by a few people and are slandering their own country in the name of human rights violations.