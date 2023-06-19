‘BISP beneficiaries to receive their full amount, demand receipt’

Islamabad: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is releasing the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from today (Monday). 4th quarterly tranche will be Rs9000/- after 25 per cent increase, which was announced by the Federal Government early this year.

In addition to Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend’s instalment of January to March is also being disbursed to 6.7 Million school going students having at least 70 per cent attendance in school who are registered under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif. This time, disbursement will be made through 1559, especially arranged Camp sites established throughout the country. The arrangement of disbursement of Stipends through Campsites is to facilitate the beneficiaries and ensure transparency. Provision of payment through ATMs of HBL and Bank Alfalah would not be available, nor will any payment be made at the POS outside the campsite established by the BISP.

About Rs81 billion will be disbursed among 9 million beneficiaries’ families of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, while another Rs16 billion will be doled out to the 6.7 million beneficiaries of Taleemi Wazaif. It is important to note that at primary level Rs2000/- is paid to a girl student while Rs1500 is given to a boy student. At secondary level, a girl student and a boy student is paid Rs3000 and Rs2500 respectively, while at higher secondary level the stipend is Rs4000/- and Rs3500 for the female and male students, respectively

Shazia Marri Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson BISP, in her message, has called upon the registered beneficiaries to receive the full amount of Rs9000 along with receipt of payment. She has directed the concerned officials to ensure transparency through strict monitoring and vigilance. She said that monitoring teams have to watch and supervise the cash disbursement process and ensure stern action against any complaint of leakage or deduction from beneficiaries’ precious cash assistance. She stressed that the beneficiaries should receive their entire amount of Rs. 9000/- plus stipend of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif according to gender or education level of their child. She also emphasized the beneficiaries to demand a receipt of their payment and to count and check their cash before leaving the POS desk.

The Minister reiterated that in case of any complaint the beneficiaries should immediately report to BISP's toll-free helpline 0800-26477 and inform the BISP officer deputed at the campsite to ensure transparent disbursement of the cash. She warned that the messages sent by BISP will come from 8171 only and no message from any other number or code should be trusted, as such messages are faked and fraudulent.