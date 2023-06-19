Rawalpindi: As many as 14 patients have so far tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi hinting that the chances of a possible outbreak of the infection in the coming weeks have increased.

Of 14 patients, nine have tested positive from the Rawalpindi district from where larvae of mosquito 'aedes aegypti' and 'aedes albopictus', the vector that causes dengue fever are being found in abundance. It is, however, encouraging that no death has so far been reported from the twin cities due to dengue fever. The ninth case of dengue fever from Rawalpindi has been reported on Friday from a locality along Adyala Road in Union Council Dhama Syedan, the area that was worst hit during the dengue fever outbreak last year, in 2022, said District Officer Health (Preventive Services) Rawalpindi Dr. Ehsan Ghani while talking to 'The News' on Sunday.

He added the district health department is running a vigorous larvae identification and elimination campaign and at the time, the larvae of dengue fever vector are being detected mostly from localities falling in the Potohar region and cantonment board areas. The health department has found larvae in abundance from as many as 13 union councils in Potohar Town.

The threat of dengue fever outbreak looms large and the situation is alarming in the Punjab province mainly because a total of 189 patients have so far been confirmed positive from as many as 29 districts of the province. Till Sunday, as many as 67 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from Lahore, 13 each from Faisalabad and Multan, 10 from Gujranwala, and nine each from Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura.

The situation in the twin cities is also alarming as every year, the first cases of dengue fever in this region of the country appear by the end of July or in the middle of August while sporadic cases, reported before August do not cross the figure of 10 generally. Dr. Ghani said the teams of the district health department including sanitary patrols have been carrying out indoor and outdoor surveillance activities and eliminating larvae and adult mosquitoes through chemical response. The teams are spraying insecticide and carrying out fogging activity wherever needed, he said. He added the teams of the health department are also working on public awareness while law enforcement is also intact and necessary legal action is being taken against those who are found guilty of not following dengue SOPs. He said the health department is ready to manage patients and contain the epidemic in case of an outbreak.