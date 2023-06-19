Northern tourist resorts witnessing huge rush

Islamabad: With the start of kid’s summer holidays, mostly tourist destinations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly those in Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan and Shangla have been witnessing a huge rush of visitors who are enjoying the picturesque beauty of hill stations with their family members.

Vacation spots in Pakistan are no less than any other international vacation spots as scenic views and beautiful landscapes will leave any person refreshed and happy, said a report aired by PTV news channel. "I always try to choose a hill station as my vacation spot. They are a perfect choice to unwind and relax after your dull and monotonous routine", said a student.

Gilgit-Baltistan and its hill stations are perfect for adventurous people, said a foreign tourist. Shogran is a gorgeous hill station located in Kaghan valley, said a tourist from Punjab city, adding, every year, hundreds of tourists visit Shogran because of its breath-taking beauty. Kalam has also the most visited hilly areas of Pakistan as it is an astonishing valley located 99km from Mingora. Kalam has so much to offer to its visitors. From beautiful hills to freshwater streams to wildflowers to cool breeze, Kalam is filled with all the blessings of nature, said a local.