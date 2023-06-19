CDA Medical College in Islamabad approved

Islamabad: A meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has approved the proposal to establish a medical college in Islamabad and also okayed the layout plan of Sector C-13.

The meeting chaired by the CDA chairman while deciding to establish the CDA Medical College directed Member Estate and Member Planning to identify and allocate land for the purpose. The meeting also approved land for buildings of a dispensary, fire brigade station, buildings for the Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Association at Kahutta Triangle, and the installation of water filtration plants in different sectors of Islamabad. It was decided the business community would be involved to take care of filtration plants. The CDA board also decided to set up a committee to decide matter relating to commercial and residential buildings located at the boundary of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The committee will comprise officers from the CDA, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, and Rawalpindi Development Authority.