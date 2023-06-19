Punjab CTD arrests banned BLA militant

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested an alleged terrorist from Dera Ghazi Khan.
According to a spokesman, the CTD had received information that a member of the banned organisation Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Mohammad Rashid Bashmani, shared controversial content against the government and law-enforcement agencies through the social media.
The CTD team reached the spot and arrested the terrorist. The police registered a case against the terrorist and started investigation.
