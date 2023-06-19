Pak businesswoman nominated for UK-based Global Woman Inspiration Award

LONDON: Huma Fakhar, a Pakistani businesswoman, has been nominated for the Global Woman Inspiration Award in the United Kingdom for her work within Pakistan’s business and social sector.

The nominees for the award, organised by the Global Woman Club, were announced on Saturday, while the award itself will take place on July 17 in London.

“Deeply honoured to be nominated for the Global Woman Inspiration Award in the UK,” Fakhar said in a statement, expressing delight at her nomination.

Globally, a total of 12 women have been nominated and will be awarded by Deepak Chopra and Madame Mir Elle. “The nomination is for being an inspiration for my work in Pakistan both as a business person and support in the social sector,” the businesswoman added.