Pakistani charity worker receives BEM for feeding homeless

LONDON: British Pakistani charity worker Ehsan Shahid Choudhry has been granted the honour of British Empire Medal (BEM) for feeding the needy and homeless people in West London through his “Open Kitchen” initiative which has fed tens of thousands of people in the last many years.

The services of Ehsan Shahid Choudhry have been acknowledged in the first King’s Birthday Honours List 2023 for his contributions to the UK’s charitable sector. Ehsan Shahid is also a prolific Urdu language poet and columnist who has contributed for Daily Jang.

The award comes in recognition of Ehsan Shahid’s efforts to feed almost 500 homeless, refugees and needy people every day from the Open Kitchen base near Hounslow.

Ehsan Shahid Choudhry, co-founder of The Open Kitchen, told Geo News, “I have been honoured with the BEM for my services to the community in the London Borough of Hounslow. I am thankful to His Majesty King Charles for honouring me with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the local community. Serving those in need is always an honour. I will continue to make every effort to carry out my duties to the best of my ability.” “Since I was a child growing up in Pakistan, my parents and teachers taught me to always help others and that’s a value I have carried with me and cherished. We feed hundreds of people daily and we will continue to do that with support from the community.”

Ehsan Shahid started the Open Kitchen around six years ago with help from a charity. The initiative immediately turned into a success story of community service among residents of the area as hundreds started flocking to the place for hot meals, twice a day, from a buffet of fresh meat, fish, vegetarian options, fruit, pudding, and various condiments.

Since its start, the Open Kitchen closed its door for a few weeks during the Covid lockdown. As Britain’s economy took a hit and poverty increased, the importance of places like Open Kitchen increased.

Ehsan Shahid said, “The demand has increased. Hundreds of people from across West London are coming to us for two meals a day, at lunch and dinner time. We serve food to those in need with respect and dignity and we ensure that the food we serve is of top quality. The local council has given us 5-star ratings for the food we prepare and serve.”