Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan to be in Paris on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be in Paris on Thursday (June 22) but they will be under different roofs and no indication is available of their meeting in French capital.

Shehbaz will attend an international summit on climate while Shahid will be guest at the prestigious Air Paris Show commencing today (Monday).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi didn’t attend the meeting of the General Council (GC) of his party held here on Friday last due to his absence from the country. He told The News Sunday evening that he is a member of the council as PMLN MNA, so he didn’t require an invitation. “Had I been in the country, I would have loved to take part in the GC meeting,” he said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was in Istanbul on Sunday and he was on his way to Paris where he would attend the Paris Air Show starting today (Monday) and would continue till Sunday next (June 25).

Shahid Khaqan has been attending the international show very year since long. Shahid was unaware that Miftah Ismail had dashed to Islamabad from Karachi to meet him. Miftah reached here on the evening of the PMLN GC huddle.

Shahid Abbasi did not offer comments about the election of party’s office bearers in the GC meeting. He said that he would discuss this all after returning home.

To a query, he was hopeful that national budget would be passed without any difficulty as the ruling alliance has adequate support in the house. He said if party requires his presence, he would take an immediate return flight. “I don’t think that such a development could take place because even one member’s presence could pass the budget,” he said without elaborating.

It could not be ascertained that like Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan will also proceed to London for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif. Shahid Abbasi has said that he would return to Islamabad in the last week of the month.

Meanwhile, a survey sponsored by Shaid Khaqan Abbasi on social media’s platform twitter became viral on Sunday where he has highlighted a graphic sketch drawn by a well-known think tank and displayed about the political party which is the most favourable to win the elections in Pakistan. The graphic has been aired in the wake of upcoming polls in the country and it indicates 71 percent in favour of the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) while 22 percent showed support for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and eight percent popularity has been identified for the PTI. The survey results have been shown in the backdrop of Pakistan’s huge national flag. The flags of parties have been shown above their respective percentage.