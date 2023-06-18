Female education officer stabbed to death in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: A female Sub-Divisional Education Officer (SDEO) Rizwana Shaheen, who was stabbed with a knife, was found dead at her official residence in Mirilkhel village in Landikotal, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Landikotal Ibrahim Khan Shinwari told The News that SDEO Rizwana Shaheen, a resident of Domail in Bannu district, had been transferred to Landikotal some two months ago from Swat.

He said she was posted at Landikotal tehsil as an education officer and residing in a home allotted to her in a state-run primary school.

The SHO said she was stabbed with a knife multiple times inside the official residence.

He said after getting information from the watchman, the police reached the site and took the body into custody.

The cops collected evidence and started investigation, he said, adding that the unidentified accused had locked the home from outside after committing the crime and had fled the scene.

The police said that Najibullah, the husband of the slain Rizwana Shaheen, and her children were not present at home when the incident took place.

According to the police, the home was locked from outside when the cops reached there.

The SHO said that the police in Domail arrested Najibullah and under interrogation, he admitted that he had killed his wife.

The police said that initial reports suggested that the husband and wife had differences over some domestic issues, which apparently led to her killing.

Meanwhile, the teachers’ associations including All Teachers Association Khyber president Naseer Shah Afridi, and members of the civil society organisations and students condemned her murder and demanded a thorough investigation to establish the facts.