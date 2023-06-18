Jirga urges early completion of Kurram Tangi Dam

LAKKI MARWAT: The elders from North Waziristan tribal district and government authorities on Saturday underlined the need to complete work on phase-II of the Kurram Tangi Dam without any delay as the project would usher in a new era of development in the entire region.

The demand was made a grand jirga held in Bannu with divisional commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel in the chair. The elders said that the mega development projects including Kurram Tangi Dam and discovery of gas reserves were fruitful for the future generations.

The elders from Shiva tehsil of North Waziristan district attended the meeting.

Officials of Kurram Tangi Dam project, Asian Development Bank and North Waziristan district administration and military authorities were also in attendance.

The divisional commissioner said that besides raising the living of local tribespeople, the dam project would also bring a lot of benefits for them.

The completion of the project, he said, would pave the way for bringing peace, prosperity and development to the region by power generation and turning barren and arid lands into fertile ones. “The dam will also prove helpful to prevent floods and mitigate its losses,” he added.