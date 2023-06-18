Marrying Pak women: PHC orders issuance of POC to Afghans

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court ordered issuance of Pakistan Origin Card to Afghan husbands of Pakistani national women within 90 days in four different writ petitions.

A division Bench of Peshawar High Court comprised of Justice S.M Attique Shah and Justice Arshad Ali heard four different writ petitions filed by Pakistani women namely Jamala Bibi, Hameeda, Saima and Qaisi Gul for issuance of Pakistan Origin Card to their husbands and CNICs to their children.

Advocate Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel represented the petitioners

The counsel argued that formerly only wives of Pakistani men were given POC and nationality but the provision of Pakistan Citizenship Act, 1951 was declared discriminatory and hence husbands and children of Pakistani women are also to be given POC and CNIC.