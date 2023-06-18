Action against quacks stressed

Rawalpindi: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the Punjab Health Care Commission should take stern legal action against quacks because they never deserved any leniency for playing with the lives of innocent people, says a press release.
However, the commission should not harass the qualified doctors and laboratories, which follow the approved SOPs, as this action obstructs provision of quality healthcare to citizens.
The minister expressed this while talking to a visiting delegation of office holders of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that he was pleased to meet the PMA Punjab delegation. The services of this organisation for medical profession had been remarkable and acknowledge by the whole society. It was playing a vital role to safeguard the rights of doctors in the country.
The PMA delegation included Dr. Shahid Malik, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, Col. (r) Ghulam Rasool, Dr. Kamran Ahmed, Dr. Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr. Masudur Rahman Haraj, Dr. Shahid Shahab and Dr. Salman Kazmi. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the recommendations put forward by PMA, Punjab will be incorporated in policy making for improvement of the healthcare management system in Pakistan.
