People are talking about

— the fact that lakes and other natural sites are open all over the world to the public but in Skardu access to Kasora Lake has been restricted by nearby resorts and hotels and they are now charging a fee for entry. People say private companies cannot own whole lakes and rivers as they are public property and this practice is illegal and the Gilgit-Baltistan administration should restore public access to the lake immediately so tourists and locals are not harassed.

— the news that Senior Superintendent of Police, Sonia Shamrooz Khan from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has been nominated for an award by the International Association of Women Police for her excellent policing and valuable services toward the prevention of violence against women. The first Asian and second Muslim woman to receive the Police Officer of the Year award in the association’s 60-year history, her biggest achievement was the establishment of the Women's Desk for inheritance rights of Chitrali women, which was appreciated globally.

— the allocation of Rs450 billion for the BISP in the recent budget will not help alleviate poverty in the long run as this largesse does not really help those who are supposedly benefitting as on its own it is a stop-gap measure. People say to help the masses we need to invest in job creation and key industries, which will help the poor escape the poverty trap by providing jobs and better opportunities to help them maintain a decent lifestyle.

— how overpopulation is the number one social issue we are facing as it exacerbates all the other problems that are already being dealt with like the aftermath of floods and other natural disasters, not to say anything about the high cost of living. People say the government must adopt measures to slow our population growth for the sake of progress and stability and family planning which is practiced in other Muslim countries should not be allowed to become a controversial subject.

— how the public made its way in large numbers to the beach to ‘enjoy’ the sight of Mother Nature unleashing her wrath during the cyclone Biparjoy, despite the warnings issued by the administration. People say Karachi may not have been directly in the line of the cyclone’s wrath but nothing could stop the adventure-seekers out to have some ‘fun,’ as either life no longer appears to be worth preserving for the common man or the authorities have no credibility!

— dowry, an issue that continues to plague our society, a social evil deeply rooted in cultural norms and gender biases and how the birth of a daughter is considered a financial burden, creating a preference for sons. Women who are unable to meet the demands of their in-laws often face severe emotional, physical, and psychological abuse. People say existing laws criminalising dowry must be rigorously implemented campaigns should be conducted to educate people about their rights and the consequences of dowry-related offences.

— the sad fact that women in rural areas earn much lower wages as seasonal hands than their male counterparts even though they carry greater workloads, have additional domestic responsibilities and are more dependable, while their right to property is often challenged. People say women in rural Pakistan are just as talented and hardworking as their counterparts in urban areas, so as society, we need to make concerted efforts to help and support them if we want to prosper as a successful nation. I.H.