No water sampling from ice, soda water factories so far

Rawalpindi : Water samples from ice and soda water factories operating in the district could not be collected so far for quality checking that according to many health experts, may pose a serious threat to public health as in the past, it had been witnessed that the majority of these factories were using contaminated water for their production.

The consumption of ice prepared commercially and soda water has increased after the severe heat spells hitting this region of the country. The contaminated water used by the ice and soda water factories may cause epidemics of gastrointestinal infections as had happened in the past years.

In every summer, both the public sector hospitals and the private sector healthcare facilities in the district have to bear an extraordinary burden of patients with water and food-borne infections that according to senior health officials can be minimized by following measures by individuals and the concerned government authorities. It is worth mentioning here that every summer, almost every third patient visiting the three teaching hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital is found to be suffering from gastrointestinal problems. Experts say that spread of water and food-borne infections like diarrhea, dysentery, gastroenteritis, and hepatitis A&E can be controlled to a significant level by ensuring the quality of water being used by the ice and soda water factories and by checking the sale of unhygienic foodstuff at vendors and restaurants.

The district health department could not launch a campaign so far to ensure the use of clean and safe drinking water by the ice and soda water factories for their production because almost all the staff available for field activities has to be engaged in carrying out preventive measures to avoid a possible outbreak of dengue fever in the district, said District Sanitary Inspector Shahid Mehmood while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He said the health department has already ordered the printing of water sampling forms that it would receive within the next week. After receiving forms, we would start collecting water samples from all ice and soda water factories in the district for quality checking, most probably from next week, he added. One can observe that the majority of soda water factories and local cold drink manufacturers use huge-sized coverless containers to store locally prepared sweeteners and one can witness the containers covered with thousands of flies. Also, the majority of the ice factories give little attention to the use of safe and clean drinking water for their production.

No doubt, the use of contaminated water by the ice and soda water factories contributes a lot to the spread of infections like dysentery, gastroenteritis, hepatitis A&E and even cholera and that is why we launch campaigns every year to ensure the quality of water in these factories, said the DSI.