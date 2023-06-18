First woman drone pilot sets sight on new horizons

Islamabad : Not long ago, educated Pakistani women were limited to teaching, healthcare and social work jobs due to patriarchal norms.

However, times have changed as women are taking up professions, which were once all-male bastions, especially science and technology. Among them is Saadia Habib, who studied computer science in college and university before choosing the career field of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.

With over 18 years of teaching experience and many accomplishments under her belt, she recently became the country's first woman FPV (first-person view) drone pilot. Now, she wants other women to join the field for her own empowerment. "From surveillance to land surveying to farming to journalism, the use of drones is on the rise in Pakistan, and they will become an integral part of our life in the not-too-distant future. Now as this expanding drone market offers massive opportunities for growth to people, women should seize them for their economic growth and empowerment," she said.

A gold medallist in her both BSc and MSc (computer science) courses, Saadia has expertise in both line-of-sight and FPV freestyle drones showing her proficiency and versatility in the field. She received the Women of Wonder Award, in 2020, from Connected Women Pakistan for her STEM work and the Champions Award at the National Engineering Robotics Contest in 2017, 2018, and 2019 at the National University of Science and Technology.

Today, the young woman successfully runs a robotics club at the Headstart schools to help students "further explore their passion for robotics and aero-modelling." Her journey as an educator and curriculum designer began when she worked as an international interactive content and curriculum design expert for DAI in the United States. Over the years, she developed a cutting-edge robotics curriculum for her school to claim the prestigious Teradeta certification and became the head of the department and centre manager (robotics).

Saadia was the brains behind the introduction of aero-modelling in her school. The initiative brought the world of remote-controlled planes and drones to her students. In 2022, she led the Green House Project in collaboration with a Chinese high school providing students with the opportunity to explore the intricacies of robotics and aero-modelling.

Since 2005, Saadia has actively participated in and prepared students for national and international competitions, including ERC-USA, IEEE-FAS, NERCNUST, FLL-NUST, NaSCon-FAST, and HSRC-Headstart School. Her students won the Merit Award at the prestigious Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards in 2022.

She also conducts workshops for teachers to share her knowledge and experience with them to inspire the next generation of innovators and inventors. "My mission is to help children think critically and come up with ways and means to address our current and future challenges. My efforts for shaping the future generation of problem solvers and inventors are paying off," she said.