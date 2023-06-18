SAPM on interior discusses security issues with police

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik, after assuming his office paid visits to different departments falling under his supervision, a spokesperson said.

He paid a detailed visit to the Central Police Office (CPO), where he met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and discussed various important issues, a police spokesman said.

The SAPM expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the Islamabad capital police in ensuring the security of the federal capital. The SAPM, later visited the Safe City Project Islamabad, where he received a comprehensive briefing from CPO Safe City Shuaib Khurram regarding various aspects of the project. The Special Assistant commended the initiatives taken to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens, as well as the effective management of law and order in the city.

He was also briefed that the coverage of the Islamabad Safe City project has been significantly expanded to encompass different areas of the federal capital. Additionally, the integration of cameras from private buildings, toll plazas, and metro buses with the Safe City system has been successfully implemented.

Efforts are underway to further enhance the capabilities of the project, with ongoing upgrades and advancements. To ensure prompt and efficient service delivery, various emergency services of the Islamabad capital police have been consolidated under one roof within the Safe City premises.

Expressing satisfaction over the working of the Islamabad Police, Jawad Sohrab Malik, said that the government has decided to enhance performance as well as the capacity of the Islamabad police as this department has done above the expectations during the security challenges the nation faced after the change of regime. This integration aims to provide citizens with timely assistance and a wide range of facilities. The SAPM lauded the remarkable efforts of ICCPO Islamabad and his team in this regard.