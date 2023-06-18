Security measures reviewed in capital

Islamabad The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan conducted a visit to the Security Division Islamabad and reviewed security arrangements and oversaw the maintenance and inspection of police vehicles, a police spokesman said.

The ICCPO was accompanied by CPO Security Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, SSP Security Division Masood Ahmed and the MTO Security Division. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan inspected various police vehicles, including the Hino Truck, Mazda Truck, Foton Pickup and Toyota Hiace Ambulance. Emphasizing the significance of maintaining a reliable fleet for VIP movements and foreign delegations, the ICCPO issued strict instructions to the MTO regarding regular inspections and prompt repairs of any defects discovered.

During the inspection, the ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan commended the drivers of the vehicles and the MTO Security Division for their dedication and exemplary service. He highlighted the importance of maintaining vehicles in optimal condition and emphasized the need for cleanliness and upkeep.

"The Islamabad Capital Police is steadfast in its commitment to upholding security standards and ensuring the safety of our citizens, guests, and dignitaries," stated Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. "Our police vehicles play a crucial role in this endeavour, and it is imperative that they are maintained to the highest standards to fulfil their responsibilities effectively."