PSH organises blood donation camp at Bahria University

Islamabad : Pakistan Sweet Home organised blood donation camp at Bahria University here Saturday to save precious lives of the children affected by thalassemia.

On this occasion, head of Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) , Zamurrad Khan (Hilal-e-Imtiaz) said that today, he was extremely happy to see that the students of Bahria University were fully engaged in the great mission of saving innocent lives by donating blood in large numbers.

Our youth is second to none in selfless service to humanity, he said and added, youth are the valuable assets of the country and the nation who can change the destiny of the country and the nation.

The spirit of service among the youth is admirable. Today, the selfless spirit of serving humanity has won the hearts of young students, he expressed.

The chairman Pakistan Sweet Home expressed his gratitude to the students and girls of Bahria University, especially the administration, for responding to his voice today and their participation in this good cause.

Undoubtedly, young students always donated blood in large numbers for Thalassemia affected children in every difficult situation.

I appeal to other educational institutions, colleges and universities including engineers, professors, lawyers and people from all walks of life and other circles to support us in this great journey of service to humanity and be our companions in this good work, he expressed.

He termed the blood donation by the students of Bahria University a practical expression of love for humanity, saying that donating blood was a great continuous charity and an act of worship. Pakistan Sweet Home is not only changing the lives of thousands of orphans but also bringing hope to millions of children battling thalassemia and haemophilia who are in dire need of continuous blood donations to survive, he added.

On this occasion, Asad Bin Azam, Project Director of Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank said that the blood donation by the students of Bahria University was actually an expression of solidarity with the children who were fighting for their lives.

In the coming days, due to extreme heat and vacations in educational institutions, there is a risk of severe blood shortage, with which many lives are involved, he said.

He requested the citizens to visit the blood donation camp of Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank anywhere in the city and help us save innocent lives by donating blood.