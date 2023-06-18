Solarisation of police stations to save Rs74m

Islamabad : The Islamabad capital police have embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to shift various police stations to solar energy as part of the austerity campaign launched by the government and change management unit project. The move aims to promote sustainability, reduce costs, and contribute to a greener environment.

IGP Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir, taking advantage of announcement of shifting the government institutions to Solar Energy, has decided to take first step to follow the decision, a police spokesman said. On the decision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the Islamabad capital police have made significant strides in embracing renewable energy sources. As part of the austerity campaign, all police stations and buildings of the Islamabad police will be transitioned to solar energy, marking a major step towards energy efficiency and environmental preservation.

In the last three months alone, this initiative has resulted in remarkable achievements. The implementation of solar energy systems in seven police stations including Golra, Sihala, Women, Bhara Kahu, Shahzad Town, Sabzi Mandi, and Tarnol has led to substantial savings. The Islamabad Capital Police has successfully saved 68,648 units of electricity, amounting to more than Rs74 million.

By adopting solar energy, the Islamabad capital police not only benefits from cost-effective electricity but also plays a crucial role in combating environmental pollution. The significant funds that were previously allocated to electricity bills can now be redirected to support operational duties effectively.

The adoption of solar power systems demonstrates Islamabad capital police's commitment to sustainability and aligns with the vision of a greener Islamabad. The transition to solar energy will not only transform police stations into 'green police stations' but also contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly Islamabad. Furthermore, the integration of solar energy ensures an uninterrupted supply of electricity to police stations, replacing conventional energy sources. The Islamabad capital police is actively exploring additional measures to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the solar power system, promising further improvements in the near future.