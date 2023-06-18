Summer camp as part of community policing starts

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Police have initiated the 22nd Summer Camp. The camp, which commenced Saturday, is part of an ongoing series of activities aimed at bridging the gap between the police and the community.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, in line with the commitment to promote community policing and foster trust between the police and the public, a police spokesman said.

Children of the ages between 4 to 14 years from different sections of society have enthusiastically enrolled in the Summer Camp, with more than 250 participant’s currently attending, and further enrolments ongoing. The camp aims to impart positive and constructive skills to the children through various engaging activities.

During the month-long program, the children will receive comprehensive training in basic medical assistance, archery, and self-defence sessions. The Summer Camp curriculum also includes workshops on handicrafts, shooting, martial arts, and other recreational activities. All these activities are conducted on a non-profit basis, with the expenses being borne by the participating individuals.

The Islamabad Capital Police has been organizing the Summer Camp since 2002, successfully completing 22 editions of this program. Furthermore, optional self-defence courses were introduced in 2021, with eight courses conducted so far. Both women and men have actively participated in these courses, benefiting from the expertise of trained police instructors.

In addition to the Summer Camp, the Islamabad Capital Police has consistently organized similar initiatives to foster community engagement. Notably, a winter camp was held in 2022, and various activities with public representation have been planned in accordance with the directives of Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer.

Today, the 22nd Summer Camp was inaugurated by SP Headquarters, Rana Hussain Tahir, who expressed confidence in the camp’s ability to achieve its objectives. He emphasized that these activities aligned with the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer are instrumental in strengthening the bond between the police and the community. Participants of the Summer Camp will not only receive training in essential life skills but also benefit from workshops on road safety, group music sessions, trips outside the city, and lectures on self-protection and child protection. Expert instructors will guide the children in self-defence, archery, handicrafts, martial arts, shooting, and overcoming obstacles throughout the course.

To ensure maximum participation, the Islamabad Capital Police will provide convenient pick-up and drop-off facilities for children residing in various areas of Rawalpindi city.

SP Headquarters, Rana Hussain Tahir, reassured parents that their children would be in a safe and conducive environment throughout the camp. He extended his gratitude to parents for their trust in the police and their enthusiastic participation in launching the Police Summer Camp School in Islamabad Capital Police.

The Islamabad Capital Police remains committed to fostering friendly police ecology and building strong ties with the public through such community-oriented initiatives. The success of the 22nd Summer Camp and other programs underscores their dedication to creating a harmonious and cooperative environment for all citizens.