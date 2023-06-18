Hot, dry weather predicted

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather was observed in the city while scattered rain was also recorded at some parts of the city here on Saturday.
Met officials said a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They said Cyclone Biparjoy has weakened and changed into a depression and was located over South/East Sindh (Tharparkar), which will further weaken to low pressure in the next 12 hours. They predicted that hot & dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in southern parts. However, Dust/thunderstorm-rain was expected in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Mithi, Diplo, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Kaloi, Chacharo, Chhor and Malam Jabba. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 36.8°C and minimum was 26.3°C.
