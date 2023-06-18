Wasa issues SOPs for Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), on Saturday, has issued SOPs to serve the citizens and to ensure the provision of uninterrupted water supply and timely clearance of the drainage system on Eid-ul-Azha.

Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed said Wasa’s Operation and Maintenance Wing (O&M) was responsible for providing water supply, sewerage and drainage facilities to the residents of Lahore. He said all directors of O&M of all towns and director maintenance must ensure effective operation of the system on Eid-ul-Azha.

All officers should ensure the SOPs in true letter and spirit, MD Wasa said adding for the sewerage system, all sewers should be effectively de-silted to eliminate the chances of overflowing. Areas within the jurisdiction of Wasa should be surveyed and visited frequently to ensure that there was no overflowing of sewers. All manholes should be checked and if there was any damaged manhole or uncovered manhole, it should be repaired/covered promptly.

All field offices should keep their area under vigilant watch and any complaint of sewer blockage should be attended promptly. All the drains must be de-silted thoroughly as per scheduled and staff be deputed at reaches to ensure continuous flow of sewage/storm water. Trenches of all types must be back filled/compacted properly and all safety measures at site of execution of work be adopted and director maintenance was responsible to attend breakdown complaints of disposal machinery promptly.

For water supply, the SOPs said the operation of tube wells should be closely monitored and operated as per scheduled. The complaints of water shortage should be attended promptly. All tranches must be back filled/compacted properly and safety measures at site of execution of work be adopted.

Lorry hydrants/fire hydrants must be fully functional to meet the water demand in case of emergency. Water bowsers should be kept in ready conditions to meet water requirements in various parts of the city and in animal sell points. Director Maintenance was responsible to attend breakdown complaints of tubewell machinery promptly.

For staff, the SOPs said all SDOs must deputed staff during Eid-ul-Azha to attend the public complaints promptly. All the sub-divisional complaint centres must remain vigilant round the clock. Break down squads of tubewells and disposal stations must be available round the clock to attend complaints of machinery breakdown.

The sensitive areas should be specially looked after and the SDOs/Sub Engineers must visit these locations frequently to ensure proper functioning of sewerage, water supply and drainage system & availability of staff round the clock.

All SDOs will personally ensure that all trenches were back filled/compacted properly and all safety measures have been adopted. All SDOs will check attendance of staff as per duty roster by surprise checking and action be initiated against negligent if any.

Similarly, all directors (O&M) will nominate a dedicated team in each sub-division for patrolling and awareness of public for not throwing animal waste in sewer and drains. All directors will maintain emergency centre at their town offices round the clock and will ensure availability of equipment, machinery and staff to facilitate public for redressal of complaints by their concerned field offices.

They will also ensure that all trenches are backfilled/compacted properly and all safety measures have been adopted and director maintenance will ensure the functionality of all machinery of disposal and tubewells.

MD Wasa said that he and the top management of Wasa will also made surprise visits of the city to ensure the implementation of the SOPs and the presence of staff in the field. He warned that strict departmental action will be taken against the negligent officials/officers.