Efforts made to give people relief: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal has said that the government is trying to create ease for the people in every sector and remove obstacles in the way of good governance.

This is the reason why Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's cabinet members are visiting every district. He was presiding over a meeting at the DC Office Khanewal along with the Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer on Saturday. Bilal Afzal further said that through information technology the access of the people to the services of the Excise and Taxation Department was being made easier.

He said that cash rewards would be given to excise employees who would recover more than the target. Earlier in a briefing, he was told that 82pc of total tax collection and 142pc of luxury tax target have been achieved in Khanewal.

Meanwhile, talking to representatives of Khanewal Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Excise Minister Bilal Afzal assured that the chamber's concerns regarding property tax were being addressed at priority basis. Minister for Industries SM Tanveer said that the chambers were being strengthened for the promotion of industry and trade in the province and their problems were being solved. He said that solar technology was being promoted to overcome the shortage of electricity.

Later, the caretaker provincial ministers visited Vehari where they were briefed by the DC and other concerned officers.

They also heard the problems of the representatives of the business community and their cooperation for their redressal. Communications Minister Bilal Afzal was briefed by the XEN Highways on the progress of Laddan to Burewala Road, Ada Quarter to Bangla Command Road and Tibba to Soro Mor Road.

Bilal Afzal directed the C&W officers that the roads under construction throughout the district should be completed on time and special attention should be paid to ensure the quality.