 
close
Sunday June 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PU entrance test on 25th

By Our Correspondent
June 18, 2023

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) entrance test for admission in undergraduate programmes will be held on June 25, 2023.

A PU spokesperson said that the roll number slips of the candidates for the test have been uploaded on the website and the candidates can download the same from the university website www.pu.edu.pk.