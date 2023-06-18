Cop found dead at home

LAHORE : A dolphin squad official was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his house in Factory Area here on Saturday.

The victim identified as Sakhawat Yar was deputed in Dolphin Headquarters. He was living with his wife in a rented house at Ghazi Road. On the day of the incident, he had a dispute with his wife Asiya and later found dead with a bullet injury in head. Initial investigation suggested that the cop had committed suicide. Police removed the body to morgue. A case has been registered.

37715 criminals apprehended

The Lahore police have successfully apprehended a significant number of individuals involved in criminal activities, with a total of 9,031 proclaimed offenders, 19,384 court offenders, and 9,300 habitual criminals being taken into custody since the beginning of the year.

In a statement released on Saturday, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the Capital City Police Officer Lahore, highlighted the notable achievements within various divisions. In the Cantt Division, 1,989 proclaimed offenders, 3,385 court offenders, and 2,169 habitual criminals have been apprehended.

Similarly, in the Civil Lines Division, 825 proclaimed offenders, 1,534 court offenders, and 1,026 habitual criminals have been successfully arrested. Likewise, within the City Division, an impressive number of individuals involved in criminal activities have been successfully apprehended, with a total of 1,837 proclaimed offenders, 4,519 court offenders, and 2,186 habitual criminals being taken into custody.

The Iqbal Town Division has also witnessed significant progress, with the apprehension of 1,070 proclaimed offenders, 2,598 court offenders, and 1,321 habitual criminals. Similarly, in the Saddar Division, 1,710 proclaimed offenders, 3,400 court offenders, and 1,487 habitual criminals have been effectively held.

Furthermore, in the Model Town Division, a remarkable achievement has been made with the arrest of 1,600 proclaimed offenders, 3,948 court offenders, and 1,111 habitual criminals, the CCPO added. The protection of life and property of the public is the top priority of the police department, he concluded.

Road accidents

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,202 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, 12 people were died and 1,295 were injured. Out of these, 655 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 640 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Motorbikes were involved in majority of (71%) road accidents. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 655 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 292 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 310 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 74 road accidents and 90 victims.

The details further revealed that 1,295 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,077 males & 230 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 255 were under 18 years of age, 663 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 389 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data, 1,015 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 35 vans, 10 passenger buses, 43 trucks and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.