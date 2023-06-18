NPB chief vows to reform police system

Islamabad : National Police Bureau (NPB) Director General Ehsan Sadiq has pinned hopes of reforming the police system.

Ehsan Sadiq assumed charge as Director General of the National Police Bureau recently. The post was vacant since March this year. Though the posting in Bureau is considered by many a side-lines posting but earlier some towering police figures had headed this not so widely known organisation including Afzal Shigri, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, Tariq Khosa, Ihsan Ghani, Kaleem Imam, and Wajid Zia.

The appointment of Dr. Ehsan Sadiq has been hailed by some former heads of the Bureau. Talking to this correspondent they observed that ideally such officers should be posted as heads of provincial police organisation. However, in present circumstances, they were optimistic, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, a Ph.D. in police culture, can transform the Police Bureau into a functional and effective police policy-making and standard-setting institution.

During his posting as DPO Okara and RPO Bahawalpur, and more recently as Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab, Dr Sadiq earned public respect for his integrity, uprightness, service-oriented policies, and professionalism.