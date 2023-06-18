Minister remarks against VCs flayed

LAHORE : Strongly reacting to the statement of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif about vice-chancellors in the National Assembly session, former Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Nizamuddin who is now serving as a pro rector for a private university has said such statements are ‘shameful act’.

According to a press release, the PHEC former chief was speaking at a dinner discussion on ‘Higher Education Budget 2023-24 and Role of Media’, hosted by in-charge PU TV, School of Communication Studies, Associate Professor Dr Shabbir Sarwar at PU Club Dr Nizam said that a minister has no right to ‘disrespect’ universities’ vice chancellors in an overgeneralised manner, instead the government can investigate and file a suit against a VC and the accused has the right of defence on various forums.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Shafiq Jullandhry, Dr Mujahid Mansoori, Dr Ashraf Khan, Dr Muhammad Khalid, Dr Mian Javed, Tayyab Bhatti, Dr Aamer Bajwa and Abbas Butt were also present. In his address, Dr Shabbir Sarwar said that private universities were making money while public sector universities were facing serious economic crisis for their survival. ‘Following the footsteps of American and European universities, our vice chancellors must think out of the box and focus on fund raising instead of indulging in micro management issues of the varsities’, he added.

Dr Ashraf and Dr Mujahid Mansoori said that the education budget was less than 2 percent of GDP; it should be at least 5 percent. Other speakers also emphasized upon the role of the media to highlight the significance of an appropriate at least 5 percent education budget.