Cattle market arrangements reviewed

LAHORE : Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Sargodha to review cattle market measures and law & order situation ahead of Eid ul Azha.

He visited Commissioner Office Sargodah where Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali and DPO Faisal briefed him about the overall law and order situation of the district. Cattle Management Company, Local Government Officers, Health and Education Officials also gave a briefing regarding Cattle Markets, Eidgahs and Waste Management issues.

Wahab Riaz also visited Indoor Gymnasium Complex Sargodah and Cricket Stadium. He issued directions to complete the development work at the cricket stadium within 15 days. “No further delay will be tolerated in this regard. In case of further delay, the local Assistant Project Director of PMU will be suspended,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz also visited district Khanewal to access the cattle market arrangements. He presided over an important meeting at Deputy Commissioner office Khanewal. Riaz reviewed various measures regarding District Administration, Cattle Markets, law and order situation, health facilities and sports facilities etc during the meeting.

Riaz was given detailed briefing by Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Waseem Hamid and District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Umar Farooq briefed about Cattle Markets, law and order situation, health measures and other facilities.

Riaz directed the District Administration to make all possible measures for public at Cattle Markets on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

He ordered to make best possible measures to provide clean drinking water, necessary medicines and sufficient shelters to sacrificial animals and their owners.

Riaz also visited Khanewal Sports Complex and inspected existing sports facilities. He also played hand football table game there.

Earlier, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Nankana Sahib to review the inter-faith, inter-sect harmony, law and order situation ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

He was given detailed briefing about district administration and law and order situation of the district by Deputy Commissioner Nankana Rafiq Ahsan and DPO Nankana Sayed Aziz.

DC Nankana Sahib informed that a total number of six cattle markets will be established in the district on Eid-ul-Azha. “We will provide the best facilities to the people and traders in the cattle markets. Medicines will also be provided to the owners of sick animals”. He said the inter-faith and inter-sect situation is being monitored minutely in the district. He said that we all should show mutual respect and harmony on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. “Pakistan is a home of people belonging to different religions and sects and they are all living with love and respect”.

Wahab Riaz also visited District Headquarter Hospital Nankana along with Deputy Commissioner. During his visit, he inspected different facilities such as dialysis centre, hepatitis control centre, emergency and medical supplies store etc. He also visited the Gurdwara Janamasthan where leaders of the Sikh community took him on a tour of different parts of the Gurdwara.