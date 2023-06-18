Induct more nurses into Murree hospital, says CM

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree and Control Room established in Jinnah Hall on Saturday.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital and made a detailed inspection of Emergency, OPD, Mother and Child Ward, Pharmacy and other departments.

Naqvi asserted that the Health Department should initiate the induction process of nurses on the vacant posts in the hospital immediately. He stated that only six nurses are discharging their duties on the 29 approved posts of nurses adding that no hospital can function 24 hours with 6 nurses.

Naqvi inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities being provided to them. He also inspected the extended project building of the hospital and directed early functionalisation of the building.

Caretaker CM expressed his severe indignation over closure of few departments in the hospital and ordered to open closed departments forthwith. Naqvi by taking prompt notice of the shortage of nurses in the hospital directed to overcome shortage of nurses at the earliest.

CM stated that direction has been issued to the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir to improve healthcare facilities adding that he will remain present in Murree till improvement of hospital affairs.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the residents of Murree and tourists will be provided better health and treatment facilities and dialysis machines will be made functional in the hospital.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi also visited the Control Room established in the Jinnah Hall and met with the staff members present over there. Mohsin Naqvi scolded staff members of the Control Room over getting non-functional of cameras for the monitoring of Murree and ordered to submit a report after making the cameras functional within 24 hours.

Naqvi said that the facilities for the tourists visiting Murree will further be improved. He stressed that there is a need to improve the parking facility for the tourists in Murree. He ordered to take effective measures for the eradication of overcharging in Murree.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi listened to the complaints of citizens in Murree and issued orders to resolve them promptly. He issued directions to Commissioner Rawalpindi division for the improvement of healthcare and tourism facilities in Murree. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir was also with him.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on a Motorway near Chakwal.

Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He remarked that we equally share the grief of the heirs of the deceased persons.

Naqvi has sought a report about the sorrowful incident from Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and RPO Rawalpindi and ordered to take strict legal action against the driver responsible for committing the negligence.