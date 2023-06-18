20kg flour bag price up by Rs300

LAHORE : Following rising prices of wheat in the province, a 20-kg flour bag has become costlier by Rs300 while price of an 80-kg fine flour bag jumped by Rs 2,000 to 2,500 in the open market.

With latest price revision, a 20-kg bag of flour increased from Rs2,400 to Rs 2,700, while the price of 80-kg bag of fine flour, which jacked up from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

According to Haji Asif, President of Lahore Flour Dealers Association, the increase in the prices of flour and fine flour is due to lifting the ban on transportation of wheat and its products to other provinces. He said that after the end of the ban, large quantities of wheat and its products are transported to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan from Punjab.

Apart from this, Aftab Gill, President of Muttahida Non-Roti Association, has denied the reports that the price of tandori roti and naan has been reduced. He said that the prices of flour and fine flour have increased in recent days in such a situation the prices cannot be reduced.