Commissioner awards job letters to 34 MCL workers

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore/Administrator MCL Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave job letters to 34 blood related persons of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) deceased employees recruited under 17A at a ceremony held in the Town Hall here on Saturday.

The letters were given to the family members of the employees of MCL who died during their employment or retired on medical grounds on the recommendations of the medical board.

The families of the recipients and other employees of MCL attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore said that MCL has a key role in providing municipal services and the real heroes were the employees of MCL. He advised the newly appointed employees to do hard work and follow merit and transparency.

“Do not accept pressure from anyone,” the Commissioner said adding he will appreciate the officers of MCL who diligently prepared employment cases. CO MCL Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari thanked the Commissioner for gracing the occasion.

Later, the Commissioner Lahore has chaired a meeting regarding cleanliness on Eid, anti-dengue and tentative cattle markets in Lahore Division.

Commissioner Lahore said that 11 cattle markets were being set up in Lahore, six in Kasur, nine in Sheikhupura and six in Nankana for sacrificial animals on Eid ul Azha. He was told in the briefing that a total of 11 cattle markets including Shahpur Kanjran market in Lahore will be functioning from Sunday (today).

Commissioner Lahore said that 10 temporary cattle markets will be set up in Lahore on a no-profit-no-loss basis. No tax or fee shall be charged in the temporary cattle markets of Lahore, he announced.

Moreover, Commissioner Lahore decided that this year Saggian Cattle Market will be held in Dosaku Chowk near Saggian. He directed that all DCs and ACs will be present in the field for a clean Lahore on Eid.

Commissioner Lahore said that LWMC cleanliness operation will continue for three days on Eid. On the fourth day, there will be zero waste operation. Zero waste operation will be held in Lahore city two days before Eid, too. He said that the cleaning workers must wear special jackets during the Eid cleaning operation.

Commissioner Lahore was told in the briefing that 106 collection points will be established in Lahore for waste collection. He said that the police have also issued a security plan and duty roster for the security of temporary cattle markets.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider, CO MCL and all ACs, all MOs, DCs of Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur attended the meeting.